Malta News Briefing – Sunday 9 January 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Nurses seek urgent meeting to discuss different quarantine days

The MUMN said that it was seeking a meeting with the Health Minister related to “the problems which employees are going to face regarding the different quarantine days issued to persons (and their children) according to their boosters. The Union was referring to the fact that parents who had the third dose would be put ten days in quarantine if their children are positive, but the latter would be still required to spend 14 days, if not yet vaccinated. The MUMN lamented that there is also a whole lot of confusing theories on the quarantine leave with very different interpretations. (Independent)

Young driver suffers injuries after Rabat incident

An 18-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries, after a car she was in crashed and overturned. Police said the accident occurred at around 11am at Triq l-Imdina, in Rabat. From its preliminary investigations, it results a 25-year-old man from Mosta was driving a Volkswagen Bora, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a boundary wall, causing the car to overturn. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Two people lost their lives while Covid-19 positive, health authorities said, meaning that the death tally has now reached 487. 762 new cases were recorded on Saturday, while recoveries reached 1107.

CDE News