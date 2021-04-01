Malta News Briefing – Thursday 1 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Pandemic restricts Freedom Day celebrations

The 42nd anniversary of Freedom day was celebrated yesterday. Festivities were limited due to the pandemic, with the traditional Armed Forces parade not being held. The President, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader placed bouquets of flowers at the base of the monument, and the ceremony was brought to a close with the playing of the National Anthem.

ON social media, PM Robert Abela thanked Malta’s forefathers for taking Malta to this important achievement. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that Maltese citizens want their country back from those that have kidnapped it for personal interest.

Remove time-barring in child abuse cases insists Foundation

The Lisa Maria Foundation has again asked the Government to remove time barring for cases of child sexual abuse. On behalf of the organisation, Winston J. Zahra and Joe Borg, told Minister Michael Falzon that the victims of child sexual abuse need to time to address the trauma they have experienced and that countries such as Canada, the UK and Australia have removed time barring, or as it is also known, the statute of limitations.

The Foundation said that Minister Falzon had agreed with the need for the laws about time barring in such cases to be changed so that the system is not abused.

ADPD supports white paper on cannabis

A white paper on the decriminalisation of cannabis is a positive step in the right direction, ADPD said. According to proposed new legislation launched earlier this week, cannabis users will be allowed to grow their own plants at home and legally carry up to 7 grams of the drug for personal use.

In a statement, ADPD hoped it will lead to a mature discussion on the issue since much more needed to be done.

Party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that the war on drugs has failed miserably and it is positive that the government is, at last, moving away from the criminalisation of cannabis users.

Covid-19 Update

The steady decline in new COVID-19 cases was confirmed with 40 new cases reported by Health authorities on Wednesday. With 101 recoveries, the number of active cases declined again to 829.

