Malta News Briefing – Thursday 10 December

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0825 – Newspaper Review

Business Today says that guesthouses are counting on the distribution of the vaccine to restart their business next year. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the government will keep supporting the sector with financial assistance.

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia following the launch of a 10-year national waste management programme. The Minister said that the business sector is a ‘major partner’ in this plan.

The Independent quotes Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo who has defended the government’s choice for Animal Welfare Commissioner, Alison Bezzina. The statement follows comments by a zookeeper, threatening to have the new commissioner removed.

The Times speaks with Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that Malta is in talks with the EU to issue a standard proof of vaccination certificate in all member states. Prof. Gauci said that people in Malta are eager to receive the vaccine.

L-Orizzont says the gaming sector has shown support for the industrial dispute registered by the General Workers Union against NetEnt and Evolution Gaming Group following the mass sacking of employees last week.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN Executive Council will this evening vote on the appointment of a President for Political Research and President for Social Dialogue. Lawyer Martina Caruana is the nominee for the first role and entrepreneur Ivan J. Bartolo for the second.

The Independent speaks to the head coordinator within the Ministry of European Affairs, Leandro Borg, who explained that students enrolling in courses of longer than six months in the UK will need to obtain a student visa from next year.

The Times says that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is to appear before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday, where he is likely to face questions about business interests with Yorgen Fenech.

In-Nazzjon says that the Institute of Journalists admonished Minister Ian Borg for his treatment of a Net TV journalist during a press event. In his reply, the minister apologised but said his comments had been misunderstood.

L-Orizzont follows the testimony of a police investigator in the case against Gordon Debono. The court heard how an employee at one of Debono’s companies has cashed some €6.2 million in cheques in two years, raising suspicions of money laundering,

Morning Briefing

Large Cocaine haul at Malta Freeport

The largest drug haul ever made in Malta’s history has taken place at the Freeport thanks to the Malta Customs Department. 612 kg of Cocaine were discovered concealed within pallets that were carrying cooking oil. The cargo left Ecuador and transited through Colombia before being intercepted by Customs in Malta en-route to Libya.

In a statement the Maltese Customs said that discrepancies in the scanning image of the cargo lead the Officials to carry out a physical inspection on the container’s load. The pallets, carrying the freight, appeared dense compared to regular images and, subsequently, officials offloaded and dismantled one of the pallets.

The inspection lead to the discovery of packets concealed within the pallet’s structure, and contained a white substance which gave a positive indication for Cocaine. A total of 510 packets were elevated, weighing 1.2kg each, for a total of a 612 kg haul.

The street value of these narcotics amount to 69 Million Euro. The case was handed over to the Police Drug Squad for further investigation.

Schembri questioned again

Former chief of staff Keith Schembri was again questioned by police on Wednesday over allegations of a €100,000 kickback he is said to have taken on passport sales from his auditor Brian Tonna.

According to Times of Malta sources said Schembri was asked questions on Wednesday afternoon for around one hour in relation to an ongoing police investigation into possible bribery. He was scheduled to be questioned today, and had his police bail extended, the sources said.

Malta considering Proof of Vaccination document

Malta would consider issuing a proof of Vaccination document to be handed to all those who take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci. She said the country’s health database already includes a feature for this purpose and that the authorities are investigating ways to make the certificate digital and secure.

Talks are currently being held in the EU in the hopes that member countries have a common document, recognised by all.

Coronavirus resulted in three new fatalities in Malta, health authorities said. Two of the victims, a man and a woman, passed away aged 90, with the third victim being an 83-year-old man. These deaths take the toll to 160. The number of active cases remained unchanged today at 1898 after 79 new cases were balanced out by 79 recoveries.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...