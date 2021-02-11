Malta News Briefing – Thursday 11 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

AstraZeneca consignment is safe

The health authorities have confirmed that they been given official confirmation by AstraZeneca that the Covid-19 vaccine consignment sent to Malta earlier this week can be used.

Health officials had verified that the temperature of the vaccines had been maintained according to established criteria throughout their journey to Malta.

Addressing the press yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne noted that a query had arisen about one of the temperature recorders on the container carrying the vials, and although other recorders had worked properly, the health authorities wanted to ensure the vaccines were still good – a confirmation which had been given by AstraZeneca yesterday morning.

Archbishop calls for trust in science

Archbishop Charles Scicluna urged the faithful not to give up throughout these troubled times. Addressing the traditional St Paul’s festivity, the Archbishop said that although faith was crucial, we should have faith in science, with the latter being a tool Christ used to heal us. Our role however remains pivotal he said, urging all members of the community to work together to overcome the pandemic by taking the necessary measures to protect one another.

Scicluna also joined President George Vella in calling for a stronger sense of unity, urging the public to welcome this message and make it their own.

Moody’s predict good economic rebound but governance issues remain

Credit rating agency has left Malta’s classification at A2 Stable, indicating that it expects the Maltese economy to recover from the pandemic without significant lasting scars and public finances brought under control. Among the country’s strengths, Moody’s listed Malta’s track record of strong economic growth, elevated wealth levels and a moderate government debt burden.

On the other hand it said that “institutional challenges related to the rule of law, control of corruption and money laundering supervision remain,” while acknowledging some reforms on the matter. It said that it expected those reform efforts to be maintained, with systemic risks from the financial sector, “including those related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism” to be contained.

The report found that the pandemic and measures taken to halt its spread caused the Maltese economy to contract by 9.9 per cent of GDP year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, a somewhat better performance than the 16.1 per cent year-on-year contraction in the second quarter.

The economic contraction was largely driven by a decline in net exports, above all through a sharp decline in tourism, although private consumption and investment also decreased last year.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 167 new cases and 165 recoveries on Wednesday, leaving the number of active cases stable at 2,406. The numbers were identified through 2,217 swabs.

Two persons died in the previous 24 hours, taking the death tally to 286.

