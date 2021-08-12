Malta News Briefing – Thursday 12 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

I am doing my duty with a clear conscience – President Vella

“As head of state I can assure you that I am doing my duty with a clear conscience” – These were the words of President George Vella in a reaction to an inquiry report which found the state responsible for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. While indicating that his Office was working to ensure the recommendations of a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia would be implemented, he refused calls to give an answer on whether he should shoulder any responsibility.

“I have already made my reaction publicly to the report,” the president said, referring to a Facebook post.

Covid working group planning schools re-opening

A COVID action working group bringing together schools, union representatives and health professionals is holding constant discussions ahead of schools reopening in September, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said. She added that authorities were in a better position this year given the successful roll out of the vaccination programme among teachers and children aged 12 and over. “We are in a better position in comparison to last year since now we have a year’s experience and a vaccination programme for teachers, staff and also children,” Caruana said. However, she would not say whether the mitigation measures in place over the past year will be maintained or amended.

Covid-19 Update: 87 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health authorities on Wednesday, with 137 patients recovering. Active cases continued to decline and now stand at 808. 3466 swab tests were taken on Tuesday.

