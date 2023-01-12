Malta News Briefing – Thursday 12 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government reacts to EU concern on Russian frozen assets

Government said it had helped foreign governments identify and seize Russian-owned assets worth millions. Earlier on Wednesday, an EU spokesperson took Malta to task for appearing to not be doing enough to enforce sanctions against Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Almost every other EU country has frozen millions worth of assets, while Malta had only notified the bloc of freezing assets worth 147,000 euros. Reacting, the OPM said that Malta actually froze €222,000 in Russian assets ‘and found millions more located overseas”. The statement added that “Malta has been proactively assisting other member states in identifying problematic assets. It is also worth noting that a number of assets belonging to listed individuals or entities (registered in Malta but physically elsewhere) have been seized and frozen by other EU Member States, through mutual cooperation.” (The Times of Malta)

Social workers flagged problematic family years before ‘satanic sex’ abuse

Two young girls at the centre of a Marsaskala family had been flagged by social workers as being at risk, at least seven years before one of their boyfriends, today facing criminal charges, allegedly manipulated them and their mother into carrying out horrific sex acts on each other. This emerged as the trial of their alleged abuser continued on Wednesday. Maltatoday has the details from the third day of this trial.



FDI in Malta to develop hydrographic survey systems

Malta was chosen as the main location for the manufacturing, development and worldwide distribution of hydrographic survey systems. Located in Imrieħel, R3Vox Ltd is set to operate with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to create highly advanced multi-aspect hydrospatial survey systems. Hydrospatial systems survey and analyse charting bodies of waters, such as oceans, seas, lakes and rivers. The product being developed by R3Vox can be used for dredging, quay walls and vertical structures, marine construction as well as offshore windfarms and research. It was explained that the company not only developed an innovative product but have also invested in dedicated educational equipment to help train their clients on product usage.

