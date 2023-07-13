Malta News Briefing – Thursday 13 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour defeats call for independent inquiry into Sofia’s death

An opposition motion demanding an impartial public inquiry into the fatal incident of Jean Paul Sofia at a construction site was rejected in parliament on Wednesday. Instead, the government proposed an amended version that omitted any mention of a public inquiry and emphasized the need for a prompt resolution to the ongoing magisterial inquiry regarding the tragic event. The voting outcome led to a disturbance in the Strangers’ Gallery, with certain individuals directing insults towards the Members of Parliament. As a result, the Speaker temporarily suspended the session, and law enforcement personnel were observed intervening to remove the disruptive individuals. (The Malta Independent)

EEZ to create a renewable energy hub – Abela

Addressing Parliament during a discussion on a new bill proposing the setting up of an exclusive economic zone some 12 nautical miles offshore from the country, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the proposed legislation will transform Malta into a center for renewable energy production. Abela highlighted that the expansion of Malta’s economic territory will be achieved without the need for further land development. He also clarified that although he recognizes the importance of land reclamation for the country, the bill does not propose such measures. “Through the installation of renewable energy sources, primarily wind turbines and solar panels, we will be working towards producing clean energy for our country to meet our renewable goals and, why not, move it along to the rest of Europe”, the PM said. (Times of Malta)

Two Maccabi fans given suspended after Champions League fracas

Two supporters of Maccabi Haifa have plead guilty to their involvement in an incident that occurred at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali during a match against Ħamrun Spartans on Tuesday. Saleh Jawamis, 26, and Shachar Dekel, 23, who are Israeli citizens, faced charges including unauthorized use of dangerous pyrotechnics, participation in a riot, causing damage to the Centenary Stadium, threatening or throwing objects at individuals within a sports venue, and engaging in abusive behavior. The court handed down a sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, along with a €300 fine for each individual. Additionally, they are prohibited from entering any sports facility for the next 12 months. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group