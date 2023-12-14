Malta News Briefing – Thursday 14 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sofia parents awarded major Republic Day honour

This year’s Republic Day honours list features the parents of Jean Paul Sofia, a victim of a construction collapse. They have been recognised, a year after their son’s tragic loss and following their efforts in advocating for a public inquiry into his death despite challenges from the government. John Sofia and Isabelle Bonnici were among 10 individuals awarded the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika (Medal for Services to the Republic) for their exceptional perseverance in turning their personal sorrow into a mission for justice for their son and the prevention of future tragedies. The medal is a distinction awarded for notable service to Malta. (Times of Malta)

Government urged to change stance on spying on journalists

The Daphne Foundation urged Malta’s government to retract its backing for the European Media Freedom Act, currently debated in the EU Council. This act faces pressure from France and other nations advocating for the authorization of spyware against journalists. European governments continue to push for legalising state surveillance of journalists within the framework of a law supposedly intended to safeguard their rights. Dr Therese Comodini Cachia, who oversees the Daphne Foundation’s legal clinic for journalists said that “Malta should withdraw its support for the current proposal to legitimise the surveillance of journalists in the EU and must ensure that journalists and their sources are properly protected.” (Maltatoday)

President laments stubborness in politics

In a strongly-worded speech, President George Vella rebuked Government and the Opposition their divisive political tactics, which, according to him, “obstruct the nation’s advancement.” This significant speech marked President Vella’s last address on Republic Day before his tenure concludes next April. His decision to commence the speech by criticiaing the opposition and government stemmed from their handling of the new ombudsman’s appointment earlier in the year. (TVM)

