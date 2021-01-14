Malta News Briefing – Thursday 14 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gulia resigns from Parliament, Oliver Scicluna touted for seat

Labour MP Gavin Gulia resigned from Parliament minutes after his swearing in, saying that the Prime Minister had asked him to stay on as chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority in view of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation. He was also needed to lead the authority’s 2020 strategic plan. This move, which has attracted wide criticism for contempt of Parliament, now allows Labour to co-opt an MP of their choice.

In a statement, the Opposition said “Robert Abela is yet again manipulating the democratic system to put his own people in parliament and not the candidates who the people would have chosen,” the PN said.

The Times of Maltarevealed that Robert Abela’s favourite to fill in the vacant seat is Oliver Scicluna, chairman of the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability.

Charles Azzopardi, the former Rabat Mayor who contested the casual election, said that Gavin Gulia’s resignation from parliament seconds after taking his oath represents ‘death to country’s democracy’

€1.3m in fines by FIAU in two years

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) received €1,364,928 in administrative fines that were issued over a two year period, between 1 January 2019 and 14 December 2020.

The Minister added that this amount excluded money from fines that are being appealed and explained that the money coming from such fines are used for FIAU operations. “Appealed fines are not paid until there is a final court decision.”

Pilatus competent person resigns

The MFSA announced that Lawrence Connell, who was appointed by the Malta Financial Services Authority as the “competent person” tasked with overseeing the assets of Pilatus Bank following the arrest of its chairman, resigned the position with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Auditor Robert Ancilleri will be appointed in this position.

Connell had been appointed on 22 March 2018, when Pilatus Bank was barred from dealing with clients’ assets in the wake of the US arrest of its chairman and owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, an Iranian national who was charged with violating US sanctions against Iran.

Covid-19 Update

A total of 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Health Authorities on Wednesday through 3,405 swab tests. This takes the national case tally to close to 15,000 cases.

107 persons have also recovered, meaning there are currently 2,601 active cases. The death tally stands at 234.

