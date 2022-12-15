Malta News Briefing – Thursday 15 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court hears evidence of police officer beating pedestrian

A police officer was caught on camera shoving a pedestrian onto a quiet street and then beating him to the ground until two other officers intervened, a court heard on Wednesday. Details of violence on a person described as dark-skinned were given in court during a hearing concerning three police officers who stand accused of abducting foreign nationals and then assaulting them. Constables Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, Luca Brincat, 20 and Jurgen Falzon, 24 are alleged to have “randomly” selected migrants off the streets, taken them to secluded spots and then beating and abandoning them. (Times of Malta)

PBS to go ahead with Mintoff documentary

The public broadcaster will be airing a documentary on former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff. In a statement refering to recent speculation that the documentary might be scrapped, PBS said that “it is not true that the PBS cancelled the documentary. In fact, the documentary will be aired soon”. The PBS said that it has in fact instructed producers to produce a documentary on former Nationalist PM George Borg Olivier. The board felt it would be the right decision to announce and air the two documentaries together. (Maltatoday)

No offers for Gasan’s Electrogas shares

Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan said that despite the company went public with its intention to exit the “controversial” project in 2020, the company has not found any buyers. Pressed by Opposition members on the Public Accounts Committee on why Gasan Group has not sold its shares yet, Gasan said they haven’t found any buyers. “We’re actively looking to sell, and one of the reasons might be the controversy surrounding the project,” Gasan said on why nobody has shown interest in buying his company’s shares. (Newsbook)

