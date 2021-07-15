MTA looking for second ‘quarantine hotel’ / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 15 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Business Today reports that a proposed constitutional amendment allowing independent authorities to impose administrative penalties was defeated in parliament when the opposition voted against its introduction.

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with FinanceMalta chairman Rudolph Psaila who expressed confidence that all stakeholders will cooperate to lift Malta out of the FATF grey list.

The Times says that the Corinthia Marina in St George’s Bay being used for visitors in quarantine is reaching capacity and the tourism authority has issued a call for a second hotel to accommodate unvaccinated arrivals.

The Independent asks Education Minister Justyne Caruana whether the government is planning on reopening English language school in a controlled fashion. The minister said that discussions with the industry are ongoing.

L-Orizzont speaks to Serbian citizens who are being denied return to Malta unless they quarantine for two weeks, risking losing their jobs. The residents said that their vaccines are still not recognised by Maltese authorities.

In-Nazzjon follows an address by PN Leader Bernard Grech at the party’s General Council on Wednesday. He said that the country is facing a series of challenges and that the only solution is for everyone to work together.

The Independent says that Covid-19 active cases rose to 1,000 as another 218 patients were registered on Wednesday. This was the first time that more than 200 cases were recorded in a single day was the last week of March.

The Times says that the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry was expected to be concluded today but the judges leading it are understood to still be debating the current draft. The panel will make an announcement later today.

The Malta Business Weekly reports that the Ministry of Education launched 450 courses within the Lifelong Learning programme. A senior manager within the responsible directorate said that a new system will provide more flexibility to students.

Business Today quotes a statement by the MFSA reiterating that crypto exchange Binance is not authorised to operate virtual financial assets in Malta and therefore falls outside of the financial watchdog’s oversight.

L-Orizzont says that opposition MP Jason Azzopardi challenged Cabinet minister Carmelo Abela to file a libel case against Vince Muscat and the Degiorgio Brothers who had implicated him directly in an attempted bank heist.

In-Nazzjon reports that the founder of Lovinmalta.com Chris Peregin has join the Nationalist Party. In a statement, the media platform CEO said that the country needs an alternative government that satisfies the aspirations of citizens.

Bid to amend constitution to allow entities to impose large fines fails

Government failed to push through a constitutional amendment intended to give power to public entities to impose much larger fines than they can right now. The Opposition argued that it should only be independent courts and tribunals which handed out penalties of this nature, not government-appointed authorities. On the other hand, the Labour Party said the PN had failed the first real test of joining the government to carry out the recommendations of the FATF.

Investigation launched in alleged result tampering

Education Minister Justyne Caruana has launched an independent allegation after alleged tampering of results. The Malta Union of Teachers said that it was informed that the marks of some students had been changed and the changes had been carried out by the Ministry without the consent of teachers. The MUT condemned this behaviour which it described as abusive. Minister Justyne Caruana said following the result of the investigation she will be in a position to evaluate the truth of the allegations and what actions to be taken if necessary.

Covid-19 Update: Active coronavirus cases have shot up to 1,000 after 218 new cases were reported on Wednesday. No one recovered during the past 24 hours. 4,188 swab tests were carried out. In a statement, the PN accused the government of taking ‘immature decisions’ which had caused it to lose control over the virus situation.

84 migrants rescued: The Armed Forces of Malta has rescued 84 migrants who were stranded in a boat in Malta’s search and rescue area, including three who were found dead