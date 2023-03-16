Malta News Briefing – Thursday 16 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM Abela defended Steward with all his power – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech has piled further pressure on PM Robert Abela, accusing him of doing everything within his power to ensure Steward Health Care did not lose its right to three state hospitals. “This case was filed five years ago. Abela has been prime minister for three of those five years. He did everything he could to defend Vitals and Stewart. He did everything to ensure this case was lost [by Adrian Delia],” the Nationalist Party leader said on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, Steward announced that it had filed an appeal against a landmark deal that annulled its contracts to take over three state hospitals. It also said that it would take action in front of the European Courts. (Times of Malta)

Malta hosts a meeting for Small Island Developing States on the margins of Commonwealth Days 2023

​In the margins of several meetings being held in London for Commonwealth Days 2023, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg hosted a meeting for Foreign Affairs Ministers of Small Island Developing States. This meeting was also attended by the Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Belen Carbonell Martinez, and by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland. During this meeting, Minister Borg stated that the small island states are among the first to feel the repercussions of climate change, particularly in certain geographical areas due to the sea level. He went on to say how with this meeting, Malta, as a member of the Commonwealth and even of the European Union, wishes to increase collaboration between the two organisations so that the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are reached. (DOI)

Patients wait three hours for bed at A&E

The average waiting time for a patient to be allotted a bed at Mater Dei Hospital’s Emergency Department is three hours. The information was given in the House by Health Minister Chris Fearne in a reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Rebekah Borg after many patients and relatives compared of lengthy waiting times. The question only gives the average waiting for a patient waits for them to be given a bed after a doctor decides the patient needs a bed.

(Maltatoday)

