Malta News Briefing – Thursday 16 September 2021

Morning Briefing

Vaccinated people to quarantine at home – Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced a number of changes related to Covid-19 protocols as 91% of the Maltese population is now fully vaccinated. After a number of complaints on sub-standard, expensive accomodation, fully vaccinated residents of Malta arriving from the ‘dark red’ list of countries will be allowed to quarantine from home, the Minister said. This change will come into foce tomorrow.

Fearne also announced that entertainment venues are free to decide whether they can restrict entrance to fully vaccinated customers. Although this is the establishment’s decision, health authorities will be pushing for such a move by relaxing social distancing measures if they do so, possibly through the extension of operating hours and distance between tables.

Two warders to be charged on prison suicide attempt

Two prison officials will be charged with “crimes of an involuntary nature” after female prisoner’s suicide attempt last June.

An inquiry into her death led to the magistrate identifying certain shortcomings from the two officials. In a statement, Government said that the officials were immediately suspended and are now subject to proceedings before the Public Service Commission. The PN said that the problem in prison must be addressed from top to bottom. It should be addressed by seeing that the officials answer for their deeds in court, but the highest officials, including the director, should shoulder all the responsibility for what happened and what is still happening”.

Covid-19 Update: 32 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, while 60 patients recovered. This means that there are now 718 active cases of Covid in Malta, with 25 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital. The number of persons in intensive care has gone up to five. Meanwhile, an 88-year-old woman became Malta’s 450th victim. Meanwhile, Mater Dei Hospital’s COVID ITUs has been reopened.

CDE News