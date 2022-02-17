Malta News Briefing / Thursday 17 February 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Transport Malta and LESA cancelled money launderer’s fine – Jason Azzopardi

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi said in Parliament that a suspected money launderer used insiders at Transport Malta and LESA to cancel up to €3 million in traffic contraventions that his car hire company owed. The MP aslo claimed that Christian Borg and the two insiders ran the Goldcar racket for six years, starting in 2014, while also raising questions about Borg’s ties to Prime Minister Robert Abela. Azzopardi listed number plates of cars that allegedly had traffic tickets erased and said he could name the insiders to the police, if asked to. Borg is facing charges of kidnapping a man last month. (Times of Malta)

No decision yet on link between Mrieħel bypass and industrial estate

Infrastracture Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi said a proposed flyover linking the Mrieħel bypass to the industrial estate remains the “preferred option” although an alternative suggested by the Qormi council is being considered. IM had put forward plans to create a flyover structure on the Mrieħel bypass to provide safer access to and from the industrial estate. However, the proposal was unanimously opposed by the Qormi local council, who urged the agency to drop the plans entirely, while proposing its own alternative. Transport Minister Ian Borg said no decision was taken yet on the flyover project, with both the option of the Qormi council and that of Infrastracture Malta being considered. “Last weekend I spoke to the Qormi mayor and we are collaborating very well. Once a decision has been taken, we will be communicating it accordingly,” Borg said. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 117 new cases were reported on Wednesday, while 301 recovered. An 86-year-old woman passed away overnight.