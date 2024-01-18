Govt, retailers reach agreement to reduce prices on essential food items / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 18 January 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Government, retailers reach agreement to reduce prices on essential food items

Government has announced that the prices of up to 400 basic food items in 15 product categories will be reduced by 15% from February 1 in a deal reached between the government, importers and major retailers to bring down inflation. In a press briefing, PM Robert ABela said that the affected products will include foodstuff including beef, vegetables, pasta and milk. The prime minister expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring both price stability and peace of mind for families. The small stores, which do not benefit from economies of scale and do not have a turnover of more than €800,000 a year will be given €125 per month by the government to make up for the reduction in profits. (Maltatoday)

Three Directors appointed at KM Malta Airlines

Government appoints three Directors at KM Malta Airlines: Marlene Mizzi, Paul V Azzopardi, and David Curmi have been appointed as the sole directors of the newly established KM Malta Airlines, according to details made available at the Malta Business Registry. Mr Curmi is a former Air Malta Chairman, Ms Mizzi a former Labour MEP, while Mr Azzopardi, currently serves as the CEO of the Malta Development Bank. The new airline, which is expected to operate its first flight on 31st March, received an air operator licence last December. (Times of Malta)

Crisis in health sector as 250 medicines out of stock, waiting lists on the rise – PN

The Nationalist Party has expressed concern over the government’s shortcomings in the health sector, asserting that the public is suffering as a result. In a statement, PN spokesperson for Health Adrian Delia highlighted the shortage of 250 medicines and emphasised a persistent crisis in the sector, which the party had been warning about for months. Delia noted that waiting lists for surgeries and outpatient appointments remain high, and there is now an additional waiting list for patients admitted to Mater Dei Hospital. The PN called for increased investment in St Luke’s Hospital to enhance facilities and improve the overall health sector. (The Malta Independent)

Rental E-scooter ban to remain in place

The prohibition on e-kick scooters is set to take effect starting March 1, 2024, Transport Minister Chris Bonett confirmed on Wednesday. Chris Bonett said that “the intention was to offer the nation an alternative means of transportation, but instead of supplanting cars, the scooters have ended up substituting walking. We observed a lack of respect, excessive speeding, riding on pavements, and haphazard parking of scooters… they were not only causing inconveniences but also endangering people’s lives,” he added. Privately owned e-scooters will still be allowed, with the Minister suggesting that owners tend to take good care of their vehicles. (Maltatoday)

MDB reaches €20m loans for educational financing schemes

The Malta Development Bank (MDB) has facilitated loans exceeding €20 million under its specialised education financing schemes, the Further Studies Made Affordable (FSMA) and the Further Studies Made Affordable Plus (FSMA+). The Bank said that it has supported 545 students in their endeavours, supporting a diverse array of study areas with the most popular courses relating to aviation (29%), economics and finance (26%), and medicine or health related subjects (11%). IT, arts and law-related courses also feature regularly in the courses supported by the Bank.

