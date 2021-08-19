Fenech sought to purchase hand grenades from dark web: prosecution / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 19 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0823 – Newspaper Review

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja who expressed shock at the plans for a marina in the seaside town proposed by Transport Malta. The local council unanimously rejected the project in a meeting on Monday.

The Times leads with a statement in court by the deputy attorney general accusing businessman Yorgen Fenech of purchasing a number of weapons, hand grenades, and ammunition on the dark web a year after journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed.

The Independent reports that the Attorney General has filed a bill of indictment against Yorgen Fenech, accusing him with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and or criminal association. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence.

In-Nazzjon follows the proceedings in court as the prosecution in the case against Yorgen Fenech is pushing for a life sentence for the Caruana Galizia assassination and an added minimum of 20 years for criminal association.

L-Orizzont says that Judge Giovanni Grixti is hearing arguments for and against granting Yorgen Fenech bail. The defence says that there is no chance of the suspect escaping while the prosecution said that the businessman had made plans to flee before his arrest.

The Times quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci that Covid-19 infections related to travel stand at around one in ten, a sharp reduction from the 60 per cent rate observed when restrictions on tourism were introduced.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is calling for the removal of the Corradino Correctional Facility senior management after another inmate committed suicide. Party spokesperson Peter Agius said that prison has been turned into a vindictive institution.

The Independent follows a press conference by the Nationalist Party demanding that prison director Alexander Dalli shoulders responsibility for a series of deaths and suicide attempts in the correctional facility.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber, Daniel Borg, who said that the island must diversify its economy to sustain growth. He said it is time to reduce reliance on sectors such as construction and real estate.

In-Nazzjon carries an interview with teenager Kacey Wadge who left Malta to pursue a career in musicals. Having already performed in various theatres across Europe, Wadge has now enrolled in a prestigious UK university to further her studies in the field.

L-Orizzont carries the story of a fitness trainer from Texas, the US, who was infected with Covid-19 after he refused to take the vaccine. He said that virus is not to be taken lightly and appeal to the public to take the vaccine.

Morning Briefing

Judge Bugeja abstains from Yorgen Fenech trial

Judge Aaron Bugeja has abstained from hearing Yorgen Fenech’s trial for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, because of his involvement in the Egrant enquiry. He was assigned the case after a bill of indictment against Fenech was filed by the Attorney General. Shortly afterwards, Bugeja noted that he had presided over an inquiry in which he had expressed his judgment on matters which are directly linked to Fenech’s defence. Bugeja had previously also abstained from presiding the trials of the Degiorgio brothers, who are accused of carrying out Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

PN calls for collective effort to get Malta off grey-list

The Nationalist Party has called for a collective effort for Malta to be taken off the FATF grey list and for the country’s name to be cleaned up before Mata’s reputation continues to suffer. In a press briefing on Wednesday, the PN said that citizens have ended up trapped without fault in a situation from which everyone is suffering. The party noted how awareness is growing among the Maltese that the damage by the Government in the financial sector has led to the destruction of Malta’s reputation. Indeed, a survey conducted by Misco found that 60 per cent of respondents are worried by FATF’s decision to grey-list Malta. Another third said they are either unconcerned or not interested in the issue. Of all respondents, 57 per cent blame the government for the downgrade while 26 per cent pin the result on the Opposition.

Covid-19 Update

More new infections were recorded today than recoveries, raising the total number of active cases to 615. Authorities reported 82 new cases, 71 recoveries, but no fatalities. This was the first time that there were fewer recoveries than new cases since July 25. Just under 3,200 persons were swabbed on Tuesday.

