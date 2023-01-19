Malta News Briefing – Thursday 19 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Turkish national identified as victim of Gżira car hit

Turkish national Pelin Kaya has been identified as the woman who died on Wednesday morning after being hit by a car and then allegedly assaulted by its driver. Her family was expected in Malta last night. The 30-year-old, who was originally from Istanbul, worked at high-end furniture store Onepercent in Birkirkara. Tributes flowed in by her colleagues after identity was made known. Jeremie Camilleri was tasered and arrested by the police. Reports suggested that the man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Camilleri, a French-Maltese national was on probation for theft. (Times of Malta)

Anti-deadlock mechanism clears second Parliamentary hurdle

An anti-deadlock legal mechanism to appoint a standards commissioner has cleared the second parliamentary hurdle. Government wants a simple majority vote for the appointment of standards commissioner if a two-thirds majority cannot be reached after two voting rounds. It passed through parliament with 39 votes in favour and 33 against. The post of standards commissioner has been vacant since the end of September when George Hyzler resigned to take up his post at the European Court of Auditors.In parlament, PN leader Bernard Grech argued that Hyzler was offered the ECA opportunity to make space for an appointee which was prefered by PM Robert Abela. (Maltatoday)

Six tremors record in one day

Six tremors were recorded close to Malta in less than 24 hours, with the latest being recorded at 4.55pm on Wednesday. All the quakes had epicentres in the Central Mediterranean Sea. Their magnitude varied between 3.9 and 5.1 on the Richer scale. (Newsbook)

