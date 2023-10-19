Malta News Briefing – Thursday 19 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fenech rejects accusation that he is mastermind of Daphne murder

Yorgen Fenech has repeated his denial of being the mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as he asked the prosecution to diligently investigate and uncover the true orchestrator. Fenech’s legal team asserts that the actual mastermind is an external party and urges the prosecution to conduct a thorough investigation to unveil their identity. These details came to light during the continuation of the pre-trial proceedings of the case on Wednesday. The presiding judge, Madam Justice Edwina Grima, heard arguments and considerations raised by the defence. His lawyers referred to evidence that, they say, indicates the involvement of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri. (Times of Malta / Maltatoday)

Alarming rate of child abuse in Malta – University

A research study conducted by the University of Malta has brought attention to the issue of child abuse in Malta. The study has revealed that there are alarmingly high rates of child abuse cases, but a remarkably low percentage of individuals who actually seek assistance. Many of those who do seek help tend to do so several decades later. Furthermore, among the 484 respondents surveyed, only 27% (133) indicated that they had sought support to address their experiences of child abuse. In contrast, the remaining 73% of respondents (351) stated that they had not reached out for any form of support. (The Malta Independent)

52 police officers suspended due to criminal investigations

A total of 52 police officers are currently on suspension from their duties due to ongoing criminal investigations, as confirmed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. This information was provided in response to a parliamentary question posed by Joe Giglio, the Home Affairs spokesperson for the Nationalist Party. Giglio had also inquired about the specific criminal charges brought against these police officers. However, Minister Camilleri refrained from disclosing the nature of the alleged crimes or providing specific details in his responses to both parliamentary questions. Similar queries regarding personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department revealed that a much larger number of police officers are currently suspended in comparison to their counterparts. Specifically, one member of the Civil Protection Department and two soldiers are under suspension due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

