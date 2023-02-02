Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM rules out public inquiry on Jean Paul Sofia’s death

Prime Minister Robert Abela appeared to rule out a public inquiry on the death of Jean Paul Sofia who tragically lost his life in a construction industry. Replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia he argued that there was an ongoing magisterial inquiry by the inquiring magistrate as well as investigations by other relevant authorities. “If we really want justice, the work of these institutions should be allowed to be done in serenity. At the same time, I want to appeal to them to give maximum importance to this case, so that justice is done fast with the victim’s family, first and foremost, and with society,” Abela said. (Times of Malta)

Scheme to protect bees and eliminate hornets launched

New help is expected to address the presence of foreign invasive bees which besides endangering Malta’s ethnic bees and their food chain are also dangerous to humans. During a media conference at Għammieri, the Director of the Agriculture, Marco Dimech, explained that after consultation with experts from other countries in the Mediterranean, the new schemes were devised to support breeders of bee colonies. (TVM)

Man walks free after wife refuses to testify

A 42-year-old plasterer had charges against him dropped after his wife refused to testify against him. The man had been charged after he allegedly held a knife to the woman’s throat during a domestic dispute. The man was arraigned in January after the Libyan couple who live in Birkirkara, had a fight on Sunday afternoon, in which the man allegedly held a knife to the woman’s throat. (Newsbook)

