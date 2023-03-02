Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt will push for urgent hearing in case of Steward appeal

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that in the event Steward appeals the Court verdict ordering the hospitals to be returned to the Government within three months, he will ask for the case to be heard with urgency. A court on Wednesday slashed 10 days off the timeframe to appeal a ruling that annulled contracts which handed three state hospitals to private investors. This means that Steward Health Care now have 20 days, rather than the usual 30, to appeal the landmark ruling passed last week by Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale. The plea was made by Malta Industrial Parks, Indis Malta, the Lands Authority, the Prime Minister and the Attorney General. (Times of Malta/TVM)

Fenech’s request to have Arnaud removed from case rejected

Yorgen Fenech’s request for the removal of Superintendent Keith Arnaud from the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was reejected, with a court declining to exercise its jurisdiction on the grounds that Fenech should have filed a criminal complaint, followed by challenge proceedings before the court of Magistrates if he had incriminating evidence against Schembri. Fenech is accused of involvement in the murder of Caruana Galizia. Fenech had claimed that Arnaud had a conflict of interest due to his relationship with Keith Schembri, the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff, and a former acquaintance of Fenech. (Maltatoday)

PBS silent despite Court ruling – PN

Opposition leader Bernard Grech slammed the national broadcaster’s inaction following the court ruling that found them guilty of partiality. Addressing a press briefing, Grech said that instead of serving the people and their interests, PBS was being used in the interests of Abela and his friends, and neglecting to tell people the truth. “Not only is the news not being disseminated, but it’s also ignoring and distorting everything that the opposition is saying,” Grech insisted. (The Malta Independent)

