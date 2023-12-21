Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Home Affairs Minister unhappy with new EU migration pact

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has expressed disappointment at the EU Migration and Asylum Pact, suggesting that the political agreement reached on Wednesday as a compromise between those who have endured prolonged suffering and those uninterested in providing tangible assistance, particularly in relocating asylum seekers. He highlighted that while the agreement did bolster solidarity among member states, it also outlined instances where the burden on frontier nations like Malta would escalate. He insisted that the pact fails to strike a balance between responsibility and solidarity, nor does it offer the reassurance needed by frontier states.

Chamber of Advocates irked about not receiving promised funds

The Chamber of Architects expressed dismay when the government failed to follow through on its commitment to allocate funds promised in July. Chamber president Andre Pizzuto highlighted during the annual general meeting that despite assurances given in July 2023, subsequent to the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, where the government pledged an annual budget of €150,000 to cover a portion of the chamber’s obligatory expenses, these commitments were not fulfilled. Simultaneously, the Real Estate Licensing Board received €150,000, and Property Malta was granted an additional €300,000. The chamber stated, “The government’s failure to allocate a budget for the Kamra, especially at a critical juncture when the construction industry is facing a crisis and direly requires investment for skill enhancement, standard establishment, and robust enforcement (inclusive of the Kamra’s disciplinary procedures), is viewed by the Council as politically myopic and neglectful.”

Trust in Government drops to 36% – Eurobarometer

Findings from a Eurobarometer survey conducted in November reveal that merely 36% of Maltese individuals generally have faith in their country’s government. This percentage reflects a substantial drop from 63% recorded in January and 43% in June. Conversely, the proportion of those expressing distrust toward the government has surged from a mere 32% in January to 51% in June and further to 57% in November. Furthermore, signaling a broader disillusionment with the entire political spectrum, only 35% of Maltese citizens tend to trust the national parliament, encompassing both the ruling party and the Nationalist opposition. This marks a decline from 58% in January and 40% in June.

