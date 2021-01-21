Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fearne targets 70% vaccination by end September

Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta’s target is to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of September, with a closer objective being to vaccinate medical workers and all those over 80 years of age by March. The Deputy PM was speaking to European newsportal Euronews.

“The realistic but ambitious target is that, by the end of September, we will have vaccinated 70% of our population,” he added. Fearne also argued that vaccination certificates would allow citizens from red zones to travel, even if their community is going through an outbreak. “This will enable us to open up our economies as a bloc and will enable tourism and trade to recover at a faster rate,” he said.

Parliament discusses reforms to construction industry

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that reforms in the building and construction industry, is a further step toward the attainment of standards and scrutiny for the country to advance in this sector over the next ten years. While speaking in Parliament on the Legal Amendment to establish a Board of Authority for the Building and Construction Industry, Dr Abela tabled a technical report that had been appointed on the death of Miriam Pace about a year ago and said this led to the first step of the appointment of a new Board.

The PM said the report had provided a legal basis for needed Amendments to act as a guide to methodology and good practices in the construction industry and included an office to oversee and enforce legalities. Among the suggested improvements, residents near a construction site are to be given the right to appoint an architect to survey proceedings and this has to be paid by the constructor.

The Opposition Spokesperson for the Planning and Construction Industry, Hermann Schiavone, said the Law should be named after Miriam Pace because her death had prompted the movement for these reforms to be carried out. He said in this industry there had been various tragedies that go back to 2004 when two other persons had died.

Malta Chamber supports restrictions over Carnival weekend

Any health restrictions the authorities may consider for the carnival weekend will be supported by the Chamber of Commerce, its President, David Xuereb, said.

David Xuereb said the Chamber will support any measures even if they result in a potential reduction in revenues for business.

Despite official events being cancelled, there have been numerous reports of a higher rate of booking of farmhouses and other accomodation in Gozo.

Xuereb insisted that health should be at the basis of a stronger economic rebound: “Our members will not be happy with a potential reduction of revenues, but respectability and accountability imply that this is the best thing to do. There will be economic hardship, but this is the life we have to lead,” he said.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 187 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday following 3,879 swab tests in the past 24 hours.

The virus claimed the lives of two persons, a 79-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, the 244th victim since the onset of the pandemic.

The number of active cases stands at 2,831 after 189 recovered.

