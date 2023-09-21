Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Metsola lays down vision for country

During her speech at the Nationalist Party’s annual mass gathering on the eve of Independence Day, European Parliament President and MEP Roberta Metsola outlined her vision for a nation that strives for the highest standards and a culture of excellence. Metsola emphasized the need for political leaders who set a positive example, without directly referring to recent political scandals, and expressed hope that it is still possible to make positive changes. She stated that there is no lower point than exploiting one’s position to target vulnerable individuals, highlighting the betrayal of trust and the harm caused to those in genuine need. Metsola called for politicians to provide the right guidance and lead through their actions, and despite the challenges the country faces, she maintained that it is not too late for positive transformation. The mass meeting was also addressed by PN leader Bernard Grech.

Authorities lose track of person accused of hijacking tanker

One of the three youths accused of hijacking the El Hiblu I tanker, Koni Tiemoko Abdoul Khader, is now on the international wanted list. He failed to appear in court and has not signed his bail book for the past six weeks. During Wednesday’s session before Magistrate Nadine Lia, Inspector Omar Zammit reported that Khader couldn’t be located and hadn’t received a summons for the hearing. Khader’s last bail book signature dates back to early August. Defence attorney Neil Falzon mentioned that he had communicated with Khader via WhatsApp shortly after the last hearing but received an email from his probation officer in mid-August, stating she couldn’t reach him. Falzon also attempted to call Khader but couldn’t get through to him. (The Malta Independent)

Malta, Israel agree to deepen relations

Malta and Israel are set to engage in technical discussions aimed at enhancing their relations in various sectors, including health, agriculture, water, education, and culture, as announced by the foreign ministry on Wednesday. These talks follow a significant meeting between Foreign Minister Ian Borg and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in New York during their attendance at the UN General Assembly. Both ministers agreed that their longstanding bilateral relations, which date back to 1965, should be further strengthened. They also discussed the Middle East Peace Process, with Malta reaffirming its support for the ‘two-state solution.’

