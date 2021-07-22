Malta News Briefing – Thursday 22 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Grey-listing: PM says Malta redoubling efforts, Bernard Grech promises results within three months

Malta is “redoubling its efforts” to get off the grey list of untrustworthy financial jurisdictions, Prime Minister Robert Abela said at the Finance Malta seminar, arguing that the country has built a strong legal and regulatory framework, having implemented a number of reforms in recent months, it must now prove that these rules are being enforced by the authorities. “We are redoubling national efforts to implement reforms, and will be boosting resources, to the courts, prosecutorial and law enforcement entities,” Abela said.

At the same time, he said that he was heartened by recent positive reports by credit rating agencies. “DBRS has confirmed our A rating, while Fitch have issued a press release to state that we will retain our A+ rating. The European Commission has also indicated its trust in our economy by upgrading our forecast economic growth by twice the amount it upgraded its forecast for the rest of the European Union,” he added.

PN leader Bernard Grech said that the Opposition was willing to work with the government to help get Malta off the financial grey list, as the country needs to clean up its image. “We have to convince our international partners, professionals abroad, and also countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and the rest, that Malta can be trusted,” he argued, committing his Party to take Malta off the grey-list within three months of being elected to Government.

Small crimes to be settled in a Tribunal

A number of crimes considered as minor will be removed from the Malta Criminal Code and instead of continuing to be heard before Judges and Magistrates, will henceforth be passed on to the Commissioner for Justice and settled in the Tribunal. This was announced by Justice and Governance Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, whi explained that the crimes range from small personal disputes to offences against other persons in the street. The Minister added this is expected to considerably reduce the number of pending cases in the Courts, whilst letting Judges and Magistrates concentrate on more serious crimes.

Covid-19 Update: 199 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, along 30 recoveries. These were identified through 3,976 swab tests. 15 patients are currently hospitalised, one of them in ITU.

