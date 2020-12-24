Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Doctors issue warning on Christmas celebrations

The Malta College of Family Doctors warned that Malta could not afford repeating the mistakes made last summer – with caution thrown aside by many – during the festive season.

The College highlighted that the arrival of winter has already led to family doctors seeing more patients. Apart from the regular seasonal surge of respiratory tract infections, however, there have been individuals with various health concerns who had postponed seeking medical advice for months, as well as a noticeable rise in symptoms related to stress and lack of exercise.

“The higher the number of cases the higher the risk of admissions in hospital and death of vulnerable people, the larger the number of people in quarantine, the greater the number of people off work and the further the lack of income in already difficult financial times for a substantial part of the population,” the college warned, encouraging everyone to heed the advice of the health authorities and restrict their celebrations within their households.

Couple charged with money laundering crimes

The authorities’ drive against money-laundering netted two further individuals on Wednesday ebening, after a hairdresser and a driving instructor, which were under investigation for tax evasion, were found to have thousands of euro in designer items at their Mosta home, including Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton handbags as well as others Dolce and Gabbana and Gucci items.

Police Inspector Keith Mullan, from the police Money Laundering Unit, testified in court that the Clint Vella and Sylvana Fenech’s lifestyle, was not reflective of their declared income. The two were charged with money laundering offences.

Prof Gauci lists exceptions to vaccine-takers

Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the vaccine is not indicated for children under the age of 16 and for pregnant women. Professor Gauci added it is important that anyone who suffered from a severe allergic reaction or from respiratory problems after any other vaccine injection should consult with his or her doctor before taking this vaccine.

Professor Gauci recommended consulting a doctor even if one has felt unwell after taking some other vaccination, but not because of any fear. Anyone suffering from serious illnesses or who has an infection which results in a high fever should also seek a doctor’s advice. This does not apply to anyone with a slight cold.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities have exceeded the grim milestone of 200 deaths after five more were announced today, taking the tally to 201. There were 82 new COVID-19 cases recorded from 2,609 tests, with Prof Charmaine Gauci noting that the rate of increase is now slower than the one registered earlier this month.

132 persons have recovered. 55 persons are currently being recovered in a hospital, 10 of them receiving intensive care.

