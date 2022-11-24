Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Roderick Cassar to be arraigned today

The police have interrogated the main suspect in the murder of Bernice Cassar, her estranged husband, after his discharge from hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Roderick Cassar, 42, was hospitalised for medical checks after being arrested in the early hours of the morning, having barricated himself in his own home throughout the day. He is expected to be arraigned today. (Times of Malta)

Cannabis licence applications to open next week

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis will be accepting applications for cannabis club licenses by next February, according to Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg. In a parliamentary address, Buttigieg said that prospective cannabis associations will be able to apply for a license next year. Apart from growing your own cannabis plants, these cannabis associations are the only legal way for people to buy weed. (Maltatoday)

PN Comms director resigns

The Nationalist Party’s communications director Simon Vella Gregory has stepped down. On Facebook, Vella Gregory shared a photo of himself and PN leader Bernard Grech and wrote: “Earlier today I’ve informed PN leader Bernard Grech that I shall step down from my role.” “It was a beautiful year where I met a lot of people and gained experience,” he said, and added that through his appointment as communications director he had also met Grech, who was not only his boss but became also a friend. (Newsbook)

