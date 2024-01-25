Malta News Briefing – Thursday 25 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Benefits racket: First individual jailed

Brian Aber, aged 46, has been sentenced to two years in prison for fraudulently claiming €18,000 in disability benefits. He is the first individual implicated in the recent benefits fraud scandal to receive a prison term for this offence. Aber admitted to receiving the funds from the Department of Social Security between 2019 and 2023, pleading guilty to charges of fraud, recidivism, using falsified documents and breaching probation. Although he has entered an agreement with the Department of Social Security to repay the fraudulently claimed amount, having already returned €2,000, Magistrate Rachel Montebello noted that the fraud was carried out “repeatedly and systematically” over the specified period. (The Malta Independent)

BA fine to broadcaster threatens freedom of speech – NGOs

Two NGOs have expressed concerns that the fine imposed by the Broadcasting Authority on RTK for comments made by presenter Andrew Azzopardi about Norman Lowell being “xenophobic and racist” poses a threat to freedom of speech. The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and the Aditus Foundation asserted on Wednesday that the BA’s ruling contradicted the very purpose of its existence. According to the NGOs, the decision to select guests for a program is an editorial choice that should be made without constraints. They pointed out that the BA’s decision carries various implications, as privately-owned stations face potential fines whether they opt not to invite Lowell as a guest or if they do, as evidenced by past incidents. (Maltatoday)

Government mismanagement forcing public to pay for health- Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that due to the government’s mishandling of the national health system, individuals are compelled to turn to private healthcare. This shift is driven by the inability to endure prolonged waiting times and the unavailability of essential medications. Grech, in a brief interview on the PN’s television station NET, insisted that public healthcare is teetering on the edge of collapse, with frequent instances of postponed planned surgeries reported. He lamented the inadequate service being provided to the public, stating that Robert Abela’s government has effectively transformed healthcare into a paid service. Grech argued that when individuals are in pain or unable to tolerate delays, their only recourse is to opt for private healthcare to secure timely treatment. (Times of Malta)

