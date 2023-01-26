Malta News Briefing – Thursday 26 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Dead body found near Wied il-Mielah

The dead body of a man was discovered in the sea off Wied il-Mielah in Gozo, police said. The body was found at around 5pm, after a report was received by the police that it was spotted in the sea off Gharb in Gozo. The police requested the AFM’s assistance in order to recover the body and it was taken to the Mgarr harbour. The picturesque window is popular with climbers. (TVM)



PM should invest in authorities rather than blame courts – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said Wednesday that Prime Minister Robert Abela should invest in the relevant authorities to improve safety and justice in Malta, rather than blame the courts. Addressing a presser on Wednesday, Grech highlighted how this was not the only time that Abela blamed others, he did the same with the high cost of living, the limited supply of medicines and traffic. The PN leader was reacting to comments by Abela who, facing questions on lack of safety in MAlta, called on the Courts to do their job. In the same press conference, Bernard Grech has reiterated his call for Byron Camilleri to resign after exercising “bad judgement” when he retained the former prisons director despite facing criminal charges.(Maltatoday)

Truck driver pleads not guilty to involuntary homicide

A truck driver who caused the death of a workmate while manoeuvering on a narrow road, pleaded not guilty to involuntary homicide on Wednesday. Davide Manunta, 35, was charged almost a year since the tragic incident in Triq Wied il-Qoton, Birzebbuġa The victim, Karmnu Micallef, 71 of Mġarr, was dead on the road, having suffered extensive head injuries. (Times of Malta)

