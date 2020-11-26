Malta News Briefing – Thursday 26 November

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Updated 0818 – Newspaper Review

Business Today reports that Financial Services Authority CEO Joseph Cuschieri has resigned following an internal investigation into a trip to Las Vegas with businessman Yorgen Fenech in 2018.

The Independent says that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has accepted the resignation of financial services watchdog chief Joseph Cuschieri, thanking him for his efforts to ‘modernise’ the institution.

In-Nazzjon follows the resignation of MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri after having suspended himself from the role last month. Cuschieri was being investigated for a trip to Las Vegas paid for by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The Malta Business Weekly announces the opening of Black Friday by the Chamber of SMEs. The president of the Chamber, Paul Abela, said that businesses are promoting online sales more than previous editions.

L-Orizzont says that retailers are upbeat about Black Friday after a difficult year. Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo said that, while sales performance will not be comparable with last year, businesses have registered an increase in activity this week.

The Times leads with an announcement by the Prime Minister that bars and clubs will remain closed beyond the end of November. Robert Abela said that it was a difficult situation, but the government is opting for caution.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that people’s health remains the top priority and described the decision to keep bars and clubs closed as ‘prudent’. Abela reiterated that the Covid-19 is under control.

The Independent says that the legal notice keeping bars and clubs closed will be extended as the number of deaths from Covis-19 has risen in the last weeks. Prime Minister Robert Abela said the decision was taken with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The Times quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who paid tribute to Professor Oliver Friggieri during the funeral mass on Wednesday. In his homily, the Archbishop said that the literary giant’s wisdom came from his observations of humanity.

L-Orizzont reports on the state funeral for Professor Oliver Friggieri who died on Saturday aged 73. The cortege left Mater Dei hospital and made stops at the university, Fleur-de-Lys, and Floriana before the funeral mass at St John’s co-cathedral.

In-Nazzjon reports on the state funeral for Professor Oliver Firggieri and quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who said that the intellectual was a man of modesty whose words never caused suffering.

The Independent follows the testimony of Superintendent Keith Arnaud in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday. The investigator said that new leads have emerged in the case that could involve new suspects.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with restaurant owners who explained how the pandemic made them change their business model to go from 12 percent takeout services to a full 100 percent in a short period of time.

Morning Briefing

Debono couple charged with money laundering

Fuel trader Gordon Debono and his wife Yvette-Marie Debono have been arraigned in Court yesterday evening and charged with laundering millions of euros.

Together with their business partner Shawn Higgins, they were arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo. The Debonos act as Directors of 11 companies, all of which were listed as defendants and have had freezing orders imposed on them.

Bail was denied, with the prosecution pointing to the seriousness of the charges and the fact that a number of witnesses need to testify. The accused also own property abroad and own several boats which could serve as a means to escape, the Court was told.

MFSA CEO resigns

Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana has been informed by the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) that today he received the resignation letter of Mr Joseph Cuschieri from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.

Cuschieri had suspended himself after revelations that he had travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech, months after completing his move between the gaming and the financial services regulators.

Information tabled in Parliament by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna had shown that Cuschieri himself was authorising his own substantial travel expenses. According to the information tabled by Scicluna, Cuschieri’s travels during his time at the MGA – between 2013 and 2018 – cost the authority €373,623.23. His trips as the MFSA’s chief executive amounted to €101,639.48 for a total of 34 trips; 14 times in a delegation and in 20 trips he travelled alone.

In his resignation letter, Cuschieri played a defiant tone, insisting that his move was not an admittance of wrongdoing but one intended to avoid media attention at this critical time.

Vaccine available by January – PM Abela

The first doses of the anti-Covid vaccine should be available in January, PM Robert Abela said while answering questions on a Facebook Q&A.

He added that Malta will be among the first countries to have enough doses of the vaccine, and reassured the public that there will be more than enough doses available for the whole population. Abela argued that this vaccine will not only protect many people but it will also bring about the recovery of the tourism industry.

116 new COVID-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Wednesday while 124 patients recovered. This update brings down the number of active cases to 2069. Malta’s death tally stands at 122.

Bars and każini to remain shut

Bars and każini will remain closed for a number of weeks, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this morning. He said that after consultation with Health Minister Chris Fearne, the decision was taken for bars not to reopen, as was initially planned, at the beginning of December, meaning they will have to remain shut for a bit longer.

Abela said that “this was a very difficult decision but given the current situation we feel it is more prudent that these establishments remain closed for the time being. We remain sympathetic and supportive of everyone impacted by these difficult measures but safeguarding public health remains a priority.”

The Prime Minister re-iterated that the COVID-19 situation was “stable and under control” and insisted that it was crucial that health services, particularly at Mater Dei Hospital, remained stable, moreso now that a vaccine was close to be available.

Bars and każini have been asked to shutdown towards the end of October following a post-Summer spike in cases of coronavirus in Malta.

