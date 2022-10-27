Malta News Briefing – Thursday 27 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Constitutional Courts rejects Yorgen Fenech arguments on bail denial

The Supreme Court has decided that Yorgen Fenech’s rights have not been breached when he was repeatedly denied bail, arguing that his continued detention was grounded on relevant and sufficient reasons. Fenech had field an appeal claiming bail was rejected over “arbitrary objections” to his release. The Court said that those decrees were always well-reasoned and detailed, taking into account any fresh evidence produced at different stages throughout the criminal process. (Times of Malta)

Government to issue call for renewable projects on sea

Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli stated that next year a call will be issued for offers in the renewable energy sector on Maltese waters with the objective of increasing the contribution of clean energy to Malta’s overall production. The Minister added that Malta today has over 10.7% of energy coming from renewable sources, compared to 3.7% in 2013. During the last nine years, the Government invested in a diversified energy mix, which it is now optimising to reduce the impact of the cost of imported electricity, she added. (Maltatoday)

Syrian gets suspended sentence for helping wife enter Malta illegally

A 26-year-old Syrian was handed a suspended sentence after helping his wife to enter Malta in an irregular manner. In September the wife was among a group of persons who entered in a boat at Delimara and later the accused accompanied her to apply for asylum status. She explained how she entered the country and her husband was arrested. The Prosecution did not insist on an effective prison sentence and Magistrate Galea Sciberras condemned him to two years’ prison suspended for a period of two years. (TVM)

