Malta News Briefing – Thursday 28 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Inflation hits lowest point since 2021, but food prices edge up – CBM

While overall annual inflation hit its lowest point since 2021 according to the Central Bank’s Economic Update, food inflation continued its upward trend. By end November, the Retail Price Index (RPI) indicated a 3.6% inflation rate in November, marking a 0.1 percentage point decrease from October. This decline was influenced by reduced inflation across various sectors. Transport and communication entered negative territory, and furnishings and household equipment slowed to 3.2% from 4.5%. Additionally, inflation moderated in beverages and tobacco, dropping to 3.9% from 5%, while clothing and footwear experienced a decrease of just under one percentage point.

Contrarily, food inflation climbed to 7.5% in November, up from 6.8% the previous month.

Murder suspect identified on CCTV, Court told

During court proceedings on Wednesday, details emerged about the suspected perpetrator of a double murder in Marsa on October 15. The individual, identified as a 34-year-old Ghanaian national named Iddrisu Faisal, allegedly left the crime scene bare-chested, holding a long metal object, while raising his arms and shouting ‘Allahu akbar.’ In the ongoing compilation of evidence, a prosecutor provided further insights into the incident, outlining Faisal’s plea of not guilty to the murder charges involving his landlords Joe Bartolo and Carmen Abela. Additionally, Faisal faces charges of attempted murder and causing severe bodily harm concerning a brother and sister who were tenants at the property, formerly a horse riding school, where the murders occurred. Previous testimonies from other tenants highlighted rent-related disputes between Bartolo and Faisal, revealing Bartolo’s regret over accommodating Faisal as a tenant due to recurring conflicts. (TVM)

Skills card introduction delayed to March

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has announced a delay in the implementation of a skills card for foreign individuals seeking positions in the tourism sector. Originally scheduled for January, it has been pushed back to the end of March to allow for further refinement. Back in October, the government revealed plans mandating non-EU workers in hotels, bars, and restaurants to possess a skills card for employment in the tourism sector by 2024. Additionally, there are intentions to extend this requirement to Maltese and EU workers by 2025. Under this initiative, non-EU nationals applying for work visas in Malta’s tourism industry would need to undergo a skills assessment before their applications are considered. (Times of Malta)

