Malta News Briefing – Thursday 28 January 2021

Unions refuse to discuss shifting of mid-term holidays

Malta’s two Unions representing teachers strongly refused a proposal by the Prime Minister to shift mid-term holidays to a later date. In a statement, the MUT said that “it noted the restrictions that have just been announced by the Government for February so that it can curb the spread of Covid-19. In light of what the government suggested – that schools remain open for mid-term holidays – the MUT clarifies that it categorically does not agree with this suggestion and it is not ready to hold any discussions regarding the school calendar”.

The UPE also issued a strong rebuttal to the proposal: “The UPE opposes the postponement of carnival holidays from the agreed calendar. The Union is yet questioning what was agreed a few weeks ago between the MUT and the Government after the educator’s strike. The government has failed time and time again to deliver on its promises, such as for example, the publication of Covid-19 cases within schools,” the UPE said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM suggested that it would be good for schools to consider not having the mid-term holidays now and instead postponing them to a later date so as to avoid spreading the virus. Abela was speaking at a press conference during which he announced some minor modifications to existent restrictions, including the closure of restaurants at 11pm.

Health authorities reported 193 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 148 recoveries. These infections were identified from 3,323 swab tests.

The number of vaccine doses has increased to 22,371, of which 1,694 were second doses. Three patients died in the past 24 hours while Covid-19 positive. The victims were two men, aged 83 and 68 respectively, and an 86 year old woman.

Grand Harbour Oil rigs to be removed

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that oil rigs which have dominated the Grand Harbour view for years will be removed by the end of April following an agreement between Transport Malta and Palumbo Shipyard. The agreement comes weeks after environment ombudsman Alan Saliba intervened in the issue, following complaints by residents and activists.

Speaking at a press conference, Borg said the port authorities will be imposing a time limit on vessels undergoing repairs in Grand Harbour and they will clamp down on ship owners who unnecessarily allow their vessels to idle in the harbour.

