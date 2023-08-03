Malta News Briefing – Thursday 3 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt publishes details of public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death

The government has published the terms of reference for the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. The inquiry will investigate the allocation of government land to AllPlus Limited, its connection to the building collapse, and the presence of adequate health and safety measures during development and construction processes. Additionally, the inquiry will assess the effectiveness of measures to prevent fatalities or injuries, review the relevant laws and regulations, and make recommendations to strengthen health and safety on construction sites. (Maltatoday)

MDA said raising of standards in construction was crucial

The Malta Developers Association insisted that the enhancement of construction industry standards is of utmost importance, even if it results in a temporary slowdown within the sector. They assert that those who are unwilling or unable to adapt to modern standards should be permanently excluded, referring to them as “amateurs.” The MDA suggested that instead of burdening development projects with excessive regulations, authorities should concentrate on establishing a robust framework to ensure superior quality within the industry. They advocate for thorough scrutiny of the individuals and entities involved in each project, ensuring that competent professionals are present on-site. The MDA acknowledges that this approach might lead to a reduction in current development rates, but they believe it is essential to maintain the desired standards. (Times of Malta)

2.2% increase in businesses last year

According to provisional figures from the National Statistics Office (NSO) for 2022, Malta witnessed a growth in active business units, reaching 58,386, indicating a 2.2 per cent increase (1,253 active units) compared to 2021. Among the active business units, the Wholesale, retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector represented 17.7 per cent, while the Professional, scientific, and technical activities sector accounted for 13.6 per cent, and Construction accounted for 9.8 per cent. When compared to the previous year, micro business units with up to 9 employees increased by 2 per cent, small business units with 10 to 49 employees increased by 5 per cent, medium-sized units with 50 to 249 employees increased by 4.9 per cent, and business units with over 250 employees experienced an 11.5 per cent increase. (TVM)

