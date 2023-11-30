Malta News Briefing – Thursday 30 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government launches plan to combat domestic violence

On Wednesday, the government initiated a fresh five-year national plan combatting domestic violence. Malta’s inaugural domestic violence hub in Santa Lucija is set to commence operations later this year. During the unveiling of Malta’s third National Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence for 2023-2028, Commissioner Samantha Pace Gasan highlighted the goal of interrupting the cycle of violence. Studies indicate that children exposed to domestic violence tend to either become victims or perpetrators in the future. This strategy was formulated post consultations with various stakeholders. The action plan titled “Unite, Engage, Elevate,” includes four pillars: integrated policies; legal measures and data collection; prevention, protection and support; and prosecution. (The Malta Independent)

Unemployment steady in October

The National Statistics Office reported that in October, unemployment held steady at 2.5% compared to the previous month. This rate also reflects a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from October 2022. The count of unemployed individuals reached 7,613 during this period. Of the total, the seasonally adjusted figures revealed 2,007 unemployed youths, while 5,606 unemployed individuals fell between the ages of 25 and 74 years.

Minister defends ITS CEO on Rosianne Cutajar saga

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo staunchly defended Institute for Tourism Studies CEO Pierre Fenech, despite the National Audit Office’s damning report on Rosianne Cutajar’s consultancy job. When asked about Pierre Fenech’s position, a spokesperson for the minister affirmed that Fenech “acted on received directives while approving the service contract.” The NAO said the financial beneficiary of the breaches flagged in its report was Cutajar but this was facilitated and rendered possible by the actions of Pierre Fenech when consenting to the disbursement of public funds “he was duty bound to safeguard”. (Maltatoday)

