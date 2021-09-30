Malta News Briefing – Thursday 30 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN MP Karol Aquilina cleared of dangerous driving charges

PN MP Karol Aquilina has been cleared of charges relating to dangerous driving after a magistrate found that accusations that he had tried to run over a policeman were untrue. The Party has now requested an investigation into how a police video ended up in the hands of One Television. On social media, Aquilina said that he had been cleared of all accusations made about him, warning his political adversaries that nothing will stop him from fighting for justice and speaking the truth.

MHRA wants removal of Covid restrictions

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has called on the government to drastically reduce or completely remove the Covid-19 protocols, especially for the hospitality sector. In a statement, the hotel lobby said that it’s time that decisions from policy makers reflect on the realities which we are all living, and accordingly bold steps are taken to give hotels and restaurants the necessary space to operate their business as proper businesses. MHRA is calling upon Government to recognise the success which we all have worked for and accordingly drastically reduce or completely remove the Covid-19 protocols especially for the hospitality sector”.

iGaming Council launched

An iGaming Council will be set up under the auspices of Gaming Malta which will include key industry operators and will serve as a forum to encourage direct communication with government partners, with the aim of building a closer relationship between the government and the sector. In a statement, Government said that recruitment company Boston Link showed that jobs in the iGaming sector in Malta are increasing, as clearly shown by the first quarter of 2021, with the number of jobs created remaining steadily on an upward trend, reaching a pre-pandemic level. Moreover, the survey refers to Malta’s iGaming job market as resilient, with statistics finding a considerable increase of 6% year on year, continued demand for skill sets and a greater focus on compliance and the regulatory aspect.

Covid-19 Update: Active cases in Malta dropped to 333 on Wednesday after eight new cases and 45 recoveries. Eleven patients remain in hospital, two in intensive care.