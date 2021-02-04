Malta News Briefing – Thursday 4 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Konrad Mizzi interrogated

Former government minister Konrad Mizzi was interrogated by the police’s financial crime investigation unit for about 90 minutes yesterday. It is expected that former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri will follow today. In his only comment to journalists, Mizzi said “We always collaborate with whatever questions are asked, and that’s about it”.

No information was available in the nature of the interrogation but both men were called in late last year to be questioned in relation to chats linked to businessman Yorgen Fenech, who currently stands accused of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It has been reported that the authorities are looking into communications between the pair and Fenech, as part of a wider investigation into financial crime.

Middleman speaks of Fenech-Schembri links in Caruana Galizia murder

Another tense sitting dominated the scene during the compilation of evidence against murder suspects George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat , with Melvin Theuma testifying that the alleged mastermind told Keith Schembri that he had “no other way” other than killing Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The self-confessed middleman added that it was Fenech who shared with him this conversation. “Yorgen told me that he told him that he (Fenech) had reason to worry, because he was the mastermind,” Theuma testified.

Theuma also told the court that on 13 November 2019, six days before Fenech was stopped by the army from leaving Malta on his yacht, Fenech instructed him to delete all correspondence between them.

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered 138 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday following 2,937 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours. The health authorities announced that three more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 bringing the number of coronavirus victims up to 273.

Also, 190 individuals have made a recovery which means there are 2,610 active cases.

To date, the health authorities have administered 30,252 doses of the vaccine of which 4,891 individuals received their second dose. Separately, in an interview on local media, Health Supertintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that Malta has detected 12 new cases of the new COVID variant that has been traced to the UK, taking the tally to 15.

