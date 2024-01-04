Malta News Briefing – Thursday 4 January 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man pleads not guilty of New Year murder

A man who surrendered to Rabat police has pleaded innocence in the murder case of Eric Borg on New Year’s Day. Noel Azzopardi, 39, unemployed, entered his plea during his arraignment before Magistrate Monica Vella on Wednesday afternoon. He faces charges of deliberately killing Borg, using a firearm in the commission of a crime, discharging a firearm within 200 meters of an urban area, and failing to secure his gun and ammunition properly at home. During the court proceedings, his legal representatives acknowledged the arrest’s legitimacy but emphasized that they were not currently challenging it. They highlighted Azzopardi’s history of psychiatric treatment and requested his medical records, specifically those from Mount Carmel Hospital, to be presented in court. (Times of Malta)

NAO expresses reservations on Casino deal

The National Audit Office, in its annual report, expressed reservations about the government’s decision regarding Dragonara Gaming Ltd’s exemption from paying a concession fee to operate a casino in Malta, deeming it unfavorable for the government’s interests. The concerns highlighted by the NAO revolve around the economy ministry’s choice to grant a waiver on the concession fee, provided that the concessionaire makes contributions totaling over €7.7 million to the Malta Gaming Authority. These contributions include licence fees, gaming device levies, and/or gaming tax. The initial concession fee outlined in the Request for Proposals (RfP) for the casino amounted to €11.1 million, to be paid in three installments of €3.7 million each, spread across three years. However, the same clause allowed for the potential exemption from paying the concession fee. (Maltatoday)

Parties spar on emissions tax directive

The Nationalist Party said that the Maltese people are paying for the arrogance and lack of competence of the Government apropos of a European directive and tax that came into force this week aimed at reducing ship emissions.The PN said that this fiscal measure that entered the EU member states will means more costs for consumers and still, the Government has done nothing to negotiate a derogation for Malta. In response, the Labour Party said that the facts showed that the Nationalist Party had no credibility when it talks about the economy, much less about the ETS Directive. The Labour Party stated that it remains the only solution for the Maltese economy to overcome this challenge and reiterated that the Labour Government would continue to work for Maltese and Gozitan businesses and families and remains committed to working closely with the social partners on any challenge facing the people. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group