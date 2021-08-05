PM meets Caruana Galizia family after inquiry report / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 5 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0835 – Newspaper Review

Power cuts of the wrong type.–

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Financial Arbiter Reno Borg who said that more than 5,000 customers sought assistance from his Office last year. Dr Borg said that there was a rise in claims related to insurance.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement slamming the government’s energy policy following a series of power cuts in various localities. Party spokesperson for Energy, Ryan Callus, said the government failed to invest in energy distribution.

The Times says that tomato growers estimate a loss of about a third of their produce this year due to the early heatwaves. Tomatoes are among the main crops in Malta’s agro-processing industry.

The Independent speaks with the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Marisa Xuereb, who said that close personal relationships between businesspeople and politicians are not right. She urged players on both sides to use the appropriate forums.

L-Orizzont says that the Commissioner for Persons with Disability registered 475 complaints last year, a decrease of 24 per cent from 2019. Cases related to the place of work, however, jumped by 75 per cent year-on-year.

The Times says that the Prime Minister met members of the Caruana Galizia family on Wednesday. It is understood that the main subject of discussion were the recommendations of the public inquiry report.

The Independent reports that a by-law to prohibit caravan and camper owners from parking their vehicles permanently along the Coast Road fell through as the government failed to enact it. The Naxxar local council had voted unanimously in favour of the by-law.

L-Orizzont reports that the courts threw out a judicial protest filed by the Central Bank seeking to block industrial action by the bank’s security services on the instructions of the General Workers’ Union.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the CEO of Express Trailers Franco Azzopardi about the impact of Brexit on the logistics sector. He said that new customs controls brought new pressures on imports, but exports remained strong.

In-Nazzjon reports the appointment of Rudolph Marmara as the new PN Organisational Secretary. The role was vacated by Michael Piccinino who was elected secretary general of the party last week.

Morning Briefing

PN, PL trade blows on energy after power cuts

The two main parties exchanged accusations on energy on Wednesday following a number of power cuts left thousands in the dark and suffering the excessive heat. PN Spokesperson Ryan Callus said that this was the fault with Government spending millions on a new powerplant rather than investing in infrastructure on the ground. The PN MP recalled the Nationalist Party’s plan for energy and promised this will invest in upgrading and the balancing of the system of Low Voltage distribution, so as to prevent power outages and prevent low and high voltages in various areas, the cause of power outages. The PL pointed out that when the PN was in Government it increased energy and water bills for households and enterprises. In addition, nobody can deny that energy interruptions are currently 50% less than during previous PN administrations.

Theuma asked for proof of flat ownership

Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has been asked to show proof that he owned a Mosta flat allegedly used in the 2010 HSBC bank heist as a safehouse by the criminals. Theuma was being questioned in court on Wednesday to face cross-examination in proceedings against Darren Debono, known as it-Topo. Theuma’s testimony in these cases is one of the conditions included in his presidential pardon to tell all on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and other cases. Theuma was unable to recall the name of the vendor on the deed of sale.

Covid-19 Update:

82 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while 293 persons recovered. These numbers, identified through 3,346 swab tests, lower the active case tally to 1,333. A total of 30 Covid-positive patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, five of whom are in intensive therapy.

CDE News