Morning Briefing

PM in quarantine after Lydia Abela tests positive

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that he and his family will have to observe a period of quarantne after his wife, Lydia Abela, tested positive for COVID-19. Incidentally, Dr Abela had taken her first dose of the vaccine yesterday.

The Prime Minister said that he would be carrying out his committments normally through the use of technology.

Both he and his daughter, Giorgia Mae, tested negative.

The prime minister said in a Facebook post that his wife had taken a test in view of engagements in the coming days and the result was positive.

PN to convene Exco meeting after Facebook spat

The Nationalist Party will be convening an Executive Committee meeting this evening, its leader Bernard Grech said. In a statement, the PN added that the meeting has been called after it had been noted that posts by MPs on social media could be in contravention of party regulations.

The Party said the meeting has been called so that, according to the Statute, the Executive Committee will take all decisions it considers necessary in these circumstances.

Covid-19 Update

30 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday while no new deaths were recorded.

A total of 1,785 swab tests were carried out yesterday. 38 persons recovered, with the active case tally reaching 280.

Long queues for vaccinations

Hundreds spent hours queuing at the University of Malta, as those over 30 became eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccination. According to the National Statistics Office, there are more people aged between 30 and 40 than there are in any other decade, with 88,901 people in this cohort. The vaccine is being offered in 12 cubicles at the University of Malta, a health ministry spokesperson said.

