Pope Francis will not visit Malta this year – reports / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7 October 2021

No papal visit this year – reports

Pope Francis will not be visiting Malta this year, The Times of Malta reveals this morning, with the postponement reportedly taking place in view of fears of increasing Covid cases in winters and the possibility of a general election taking place soon. The report quoted government sources which indicated that it was the Vatican who specifically requested the papal visit not to take place close to an election.

Strengthening social dialogue – a more proactive MCESD

At an MCESD meeting held on Wednesday, the social partners met to discuss the conclusions of the work on four specific reports carried out within the MCESD working groups. The four discussed reports deal with current topics at both local and European levels to be able to achieve more sustainable development, thus creating a better future for future generations. The four reports dealt with equity, productivity and innovation, short-term recovery measures and fiscal stability.

Malta registers highest increase in retail trade in EU

Retail trade levels have picked up in August 2021, with Malta registering the highest increase, both month-on-month as well as year-on-year, across the eurozone. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Malta (+2.7%), Ireland (+2.5%) and Slovakia (+2.0%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark ( 1.4%), Estonia and France (both 1.2%).

Covid-19 Update: 18 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malta over the past 24 hours. With 43 patients recovering, the active case tally declined to 267, eight of whom remain in hospital.