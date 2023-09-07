Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Construction adjacent to site of Miriam Pace tragedy greenlighted by judge

A judge has ruled that development on a construction site adjacent to the house where Miriam Pace tragically lost her life in 2020 can resume, provided that the current state of the site is documented through video footage and photographs. Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera has granted permission for the release of the construction site in Ħamrun and has ordered that photographic evidence of the current condition be collected next week. The extensive construction project on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro had come to a standstill on March 2, 2020, following the devastating incident in which the 54-year-old woman was buried under the debris of her family home. (The Malta Independent)

Retail trade improves in July -Eurostat

According to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday, retail activity in Malta saw a 3.5% increase in July compared to the same month in the previous year. Malta stood out as one of only seven European Union member states to record a year-on-year growth in retail trade. Eurostat, the statistical agency of the EU, reported that retail sales in the euro area decreased by 1% year-on-year in July, and in the broader EU, the decline was 1.2%. Looking at a monthly perspective, retail trade in Malta also showed a positive trend, with a 0.5% increase in July compared to the previous month. (Maltatoday)

Airport makes top-10 rating despite index fall

The Malta International Airport has experienced a decline in its European rating index; nevertheless, it has managed to maintain its position among the top 10 airports favored by Google users. Holidu, a search engine specialising in vacation rentals, awarded the title of the best European airport in 2023 to Istanbul Airport, which has garnered an impressive 86,000 Google reviews. Currently, it boasts an average rating of 4.4 out of 5. Following closely behind Istanbul Airport is Athens International Airport, with over 35,500 reviews, and Portugal’s Francisco de Sá Carneiro Airport, which has amassed 23,000 reviews. (Times of Malta)

