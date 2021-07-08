Ten Delta Covid-19 cases in Malta / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 8 July 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0900 Newspaper Review

Business Today speaks to the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association Tony Zahra who said that the tourism sector did not reach its 60 per cent month-per-month growth target in June.

The Malta Business Weekly reports that passenger traffic at the airport in June stood at 190,500, a 74 per cent decrease from 2019 levels. The top markets in terms of volume were Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and Spain.

The Times says that Covid-19 cases infected with the Delta variant have risen to ten from two a week ago. Health authorities have also reported two cases of the Alpha variant, first discovered in the UK, and three Gamma cases, originating in Brazil.

The Independent says that active Covid-19 cases rose to more than 100 on Wednesday after 25 new infections were registered. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the vast majority of patients that require hospitalisation have not been vaccinated.

L-Orizzont says that the government will invest €3 million a year to offer free medication for Cystic Fibrosis approved by the Medicines Authority earlier this year. There are currently 14 people with the condition.

In-Nazzjon announces the launch of the PN General Council this evening. Unveiling the theme of the conference, Party leader Bernard Grech said that politics should be an instrument to improve the lives of families.

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with the CEO of the Malta Business Registry, Joseph Farrugia, who said the entity is on the right track but plans to strengthen due diligence and increase inspections and transparency.

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela said that government MP Rosianne Cutajar will be treated like any other taxpayer by the Commissioner for Revenue if an investigation into tax declarations finds any shortcomings.

L-Orizzont reports that a 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of her partner in Mellieħa last week. The woman pleads not guilty to the charges but is being in custody after no request for bail was made.

The Independent says that a Filipino woman has been charged with wilful homicide of her partner, tampering with evidence, making a false report to the police, and fabricating evidence. She denies all charges.

The Times reports that enforcement officers have issued nearly 800 fines to e-kickscooter users and service provers since the beginning of the year for obstruction, dangerous parking, and inconvenience to the public.

Business Today says that Maltese architecture firm Mizzi Studio has been chosen to design a new restaurant in London’s Kew Gardens. Inspired by nature, the project promises a holistic environment for all the family.

Morning Briefing

Filipino woman remanded into custody on murder charges

A 44-year-old woman from the Philippines has been remanded in custody after being arraigned in court on Wednesday on charges of stabbing to death her partner, a Filipino man of the same age. Mayumi Santos Pantacsil, who stated in court she works as a cashier, pleaded not guilty to the charge of the voluntary homicide of Marcelino Montalban Saraza, and of creating evidence or traces of a crime in order to shift the blame onto the victim. The case happened after an altercation between the couple in their apartment.

Late prisoner wanted to follow rehab programme

The 29-year-old prisoner who took her own life in prison last weekend was seeking a rehabilitation programme but was prevented to do so because of the current legislation. This was revealed by the Times of Malta. A spokesperson for Caritas said that it had been advocating for more flexibility for prisoners with drug challenges, including being allowed to follow the programme as soon as possible in the case of short sentences, particularly when it comes to vulnerable individuals and first-time offenders. Xarabank anchor Peppi Azzopardi had also claimed on Facebook that the late prisoner wanted to follow a programme but was not allowed to.

Government promises good governance in cconomic vision consultation

“Malta will continue to enhance and promote good governance across every sphere of public life and across its key institutions and decision-making authorities, affirming itself as a trustworthy, transparent, and efficient economic partner in the global sphere.” This was stated by Minister for the Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri in one of a series of public consultation seminars which are discussing each of the five pillars described in the document of the Economic Vision 2021-2031 for Malta.

The session, organised by MIMCOL, addressed the 5th pillar, good governance, accountability and rule of law, with the participation of Minister for Justice and Governance Edward Zammit Lewis. Stakeholders hailing from government entities, civil society, and non-governmental organisations participated.

Covid-19 Update: New cases have risen to 25, taking the active case tally fo over 100. This has taken the active case tally back to over a 100, at 110. 2,495 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday.

