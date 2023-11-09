Malta News Briefing – Thursday 9 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Health Minister says Govt won second procedural agreement against Steward

Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Wednesday that the government has, for the second time, emerged victorious in an international arbitration process against Steward Healthcare concerning the terminated hospitals agreement. The arbitration court’s decision favored the government in a ‘procedural’ dispute with Steward, as disclosed by the health minister. Fearne emphasized that he is unable to disclose the specific details due to confidentiality requirements. He stated, “I cannot reveal the specifics because of confidentiality, but it pertained to a procedural matter where the government and Steward were in disagreement. However, what’s noteworthy is that in this ongoing process, the arbitration court has rendered two decisions, and on both occasions, it ruled in favor of the government.” The dispute between Steward and the government revolves around the €100 million cancellation fee and is being adjudicated in an arbitration court in Paris, known as the International Chamber of Commerce. (Times of Malta)

More traffic accidents, less casualties in Q3 – NSO

In the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase in road traffic accidents, while the number of casualties decreased compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The National Statistics Office (NSO) reported that there was only one road traffic fatality. The total count of reported traffic accidents during the third quarter of 2023 stood at 4,351, marking a 7.1% increase over the corresponding period in 2022. The Northern Harbour district recorded the highest number of accidents, with 1,514 cases, constituting 34.8% of all accidents.

On the other hand, road traffic casualties declined by 4.9% to 427 when compared to the same period in 2022. Among the casualties, there were 115 individuals classified as grievously injured, including 66 drivers, 16 passengers, and 33 pedestrians, cyclists, and others. Unfortunately, one driver’s injuries proved fatal. Notably, there were five fewer fatalities during this quarter compared to the same period in 2022. (The Malta Independent)

October sees 9.6% more passengers than 2019

October marked the conclusion of the summer season for the aviation industry, with 771,253 passengers passing through the doors of Malta International Airport. This figure reflects a 9.6% increase compared to the passenger numbers in 2019. Concurrently, there was a 6.4% increase in seat capacity. Despite the higher number of available seats on flights, robust travel demand in October resulted in a monthly seat load factor (SLF) of 84.7%. The primary markets for October were Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain. Italy (+47%), France (+53%), and Spain (+3%) exceeded their 2019 results, while the United Kingdom (-17%) and Germany (-23%) continued to experience slower recoveries in October.

