Malta News Briefing – Thursday 9 September 2021

Updated 0826 – Newspaper Review

Business Today reveals that Corinthia has pulled out of a luxury hotel project in Dubai after its partner sold its interest to another investor. The development in Meydan Beach would have seen 300 bedrooms with 60 serviced apartments and other facilities.

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with the president of the Notarial Council, Clinton Bellizzi, who said that the body is holding talks with the state advocate to increase protection for clients.

The Times says that MEP Roberta Metsola is assessing support for a potential bid for President of the European Parliament. She currently serves as First Vice President and the current President is set to end his term in January.

The Independent says that the Planning Authority Board will today decide on an application by hostel developers in Gzira to add 30 new rooms to their approved proposal. The Superintendent for Cultural Heritage objects to the application.

L-Orizzont says that a 41-year-old man was fined €8,000 after admitting guilty of neglecting dogs on a farm in Żebbuġ. Animal welfare officers launched an investigation into the case following a tip-off.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN is proposing two new vessels for Gozo Channel, one of which is to be used exclusively for cargo shipments. In a statement, the party said the recommendations are part of a wider plan for improved connectivity for Gozitans.

The Times publishes the story of a 26-year-old woman who has been left to wait for corrective surgery for 10 months. She suffered tearing from giving birth in November last year, but the stitching was done so tight that she remains in pain.

The Independent says that a suicide awareness campaign was launched by Crisis Resolution Malta in collaboration with Transport Malta. The non-profit organisation said it received four requests for assistance within hours of putting out the first billboards.

L-Orizzont speaks with a former employee at Corradino Correctional Facility who said that news reports give prominence to suicide attempts in prison but do not report on support offered to inmates.

In-Nazzjon reports on a stunt by members of the PN’s youth branch, TeamStart, who left a mock cheque of €200,000 at the door of the PL headquarters. The group said that the party in government has facilitated corruption.

The Malta Business Weekly says that the police have filed a criminal case against former EU Commissioner John Dalli over allegations that he solicited a €60 million bribe from a private company. Dalli denies all accusations.

L-Orizzont quotes a Europol report warning about the global threats of cocaine trafficking. The agency says that this criminal activity is becoming more diversified, competitive, and violent and abuse of the drug keep growing.

Business Today reports on the publication of a booklet alerting people to possible scam techniques. Published by HSBC Malta and Ġemma, the Little Black Book of Scams and Frauds is in its fifth edition. In-Nazzjon quotes veteran broadcaster Alfie Fabri warning against interference in the national broadcaster’s operations.

Morning Briefing

Metsola considering top EP job

Roberta Metsola is said to be in the running for the Presidency of the European Parliament, according to media reports. Manfred Weber, EPP Group Chairman, who was considered a front-runner, has announced that he will not contest, deciding to focus on his party’s fortunes instead. Metsla is the EP’s Vice President, and according to sources, she is gauging the level of support. The EP Presidency is normally alternated between the two major parties, the centre-right EPP (of which Metsola forms part) and the Socialists. The latter are currently occupying the position, with David Sassoli taking the main post.

Contacted by local media, she has not denied an interest in the position.

Malta celebrates Victory Day

Official activities to commemorate Victory day were held next to various monuments erected over the years to commemorate the Great Siege and the Second World War. President George Vella led the official commemoration in front of The Great Siege Monument in Valletta, a monument that symbolises the virtues of the Maltese during the 1565 Great Siege. In a mass commemorating the festivity, Archbishop Charles J Scicluna expressed hope that the Virgin Mary shares the virtues of forgiveness, mercy, justice and a thirst for what is right among the local population.

Covid-19 Update

53 new cases were identified on Wednesday day, with 31 patients recovering. Active cases have gone up at 743, 31 of which are being monitored in hospital. Two are receiving intensive care. A 77-year-old man passed away overnight.

