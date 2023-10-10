Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 10 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Sliema murder trial delay after accused refuses own lawyer

The trial of 28-year-old Daniel Muka, linked to the double murder in Sliema in August 2020, has been postponed as the accused objected to being provided with a state-funded lawyer. The court rescheduled the case to November 20th, by which time Muka must confirm whether he has retained a personal attorney. The actual trial is slated for April and will be presided over by Judge Aaron Bugeja, involving over 70 witnesses who will testify in the case. The victims of this tragic incident were Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Piotr Maciejowski, who were killed during a suspected robbery at their residence on Locker Street three years ago, on August 18th, around 10:15 pm. (Maltatoday)

PM says MCAST investment reflects long-term vision

Prime Minister Robert Abela argued that the outcomes of investments made in an MCAST (Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology) centre align with the government’s long-term vision for the next decade. Abela made these remarks during his visit to the Freshers’ Week held at the Paola campus. He underscored that this vision places significant importance on both innovation and vocational education, representing essential components of the transformative changes the country is currently undergoing. The aim is to empower young individuals to make choices that lead to high-quality careers within Malta. (TVM)

Justice Minister, AG cannot continue to abdicate from their responsibility – PN

The Nationalist Party has expressed its concern over the revelation that a lawyer, George Camilleri, who formerly served as a prosecutor within the Attorney General’s Office, is now representing the Degiorgio brothers, who had previously been convicted in the case of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. This development, according to the PN, underscores the inaction of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who, they argue, has disregarded the findings of the public inquiry that he had commissioned three years ago. “The Justice Minister and the Attorney General cannot continue to abdicate from their responsibility and must answer these questions. The message they are sending is that with or without them its the same, and that people who have money can freely buy the services of a lawyer who until recently was working against them in court”, the party said in a statement.

