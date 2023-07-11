Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 11 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Optimism among population declines – Eurobarometer

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, optimism regarding Malta’s “general situation” has significantly declined. At the beginning of the year, nearly three-quarters of the population believed the country’s situation was good, but now fewer than half share this view. The Eurobarometer survey, conducted across Europe, included the participation of over 500 individuals in Malta during May and June. Notably, public perception of the country’s economic situation has also experienced a significant drop, with a fifth of respondents rating it positively compared to earlier this year. In January, 75% described Malta’s economic situation as either “very” or “rather good,” but that figure has now decreased to just 56%. Conversely, the proportion of individuals perceiving the economic situation as “very” or “rather bad” has risen by 19 percentage points to reach 42%. (Times of Malta)

Tunisia a crucial partner on migration – PM

During a bilateral meeting with the President of Tunisia, Kais Saied, and Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized the importance of Tunisia as a key partner in addressing the Mediterranean migrant crisis. Abela stressed the need for a comprehensive and collective approach to tackling the root causes of illegal migration, involving all parties affected by the issue. Recognizing that Tunisia is also impacted by the migration crisis, Abela reiterated the significance of the country’s collaboration in finding solutions to this pressing challenge. (Maltatoday)

Caritas study shows basket of goods for low-income families reaches €719.50

A study by Caritas has found that a food basket catering to a family consisting of two adults and two children amounts to €719.50 per month. Caritas Malta conducted a research study to identify and price a basket of goods and services necessary for low-income families to maintain a basic yet decent quality of life. The study’s findings highlight the rising costs of a basic food basket for three distinct categories of low-income families. In addition to the expenses associated with a seven-day menu, the study also examines the costs of medicines and healthcare for these three household types: two adults and two children, a single parent with two children, and an elderly couple aged 65 and over.

