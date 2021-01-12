Doctors declare industrial dispute / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 12 January 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0722 – MAM declares industrial dispute

The Medical Association of Malta has declared an industrial dispute as from Thursday, insisting that it was unacceptable that a medical consultant was transferred for sharing his professional advice. This decision relates to Dr Kenneth Grech, that was removed from the Covid-19 response team following his recommendation on school closures following festivities.

The doctors’ lobby is requesting an urgent meeting with Health Minister Chris Fearne. The Ministry has so far insisted that Grech was required to provide his assistance on a task related to the urgent allocation of EU funds.

The MAM described this decision as concerning, insisting that doctors should be free of expressing their professional opinion without fear of having to face retributions or consequences.

The dispute will not see any industrial action being taken so far but the MAM warned that measures may be escalated by Monday.

Morning Briefing

Second round of vouchers to be delayed until all establishments are open

Government is expected to delay the second issuing of consumer vouchers, due this January, in order to ensure that the establishments which are currently closed due to Covid-19 measures are also able to benefit. These include bars and clubs.

In a statement, the Economy Ministry said that the vouchers, which are expected to put around 45 million euro back in the Maltese economy, will be issued following consultations with health authorities. Substantial IT upgrades were also made to ensure that the process will operate much smoother than the first round of vouchers, with the Ministry adding that those businesses which had already downloaded the virtual app, can consider themselves ready to benefit once this scheme is launched again.

Additional seats for women debated in Parliament

In its first sitting after the Christmas holidays, Parliament debated bill amending the Constitution and the Electoral Laws to ensure a more equal representation between sexes in the House of Representatives. The bill aims to increase the number of women MPs and was introduced by Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar on 12 March 2020.

PM Robert Abela said that such a move will not tarnish democracy and the people’s choice of candidates. “The election process will not be influenced, people will still have a say” he added, explaining that if women are under 40% in the House, Parliament will be expanded by a maximum of 12 seats divided equally between the absolute majority party and the minority parties in parliament.”

Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg said that the Opposition will present a number of amendments to strengthen the bill noting that “one problem we may face with this mechanism is that people will think that they do not need to vote for women as they will be elected with this mechanism. Our aim should be that we do not make use of this mechanism despite it being there, and that is when we can say that we have made it. The mechanism is there in the chance we fail, and I felt that from what Abela said he was expecting failure so that the mechanism is used.”

She said that it is important for women of quality and strength to be elected as well since these are qualities that are needed to handle the assault women receive in such positions. “We don’t want to be elected for being women or by women, we want to be elected because we are capable.”

Parliament cannot investigate Muscat on Mizzi consultancy

Speaker Anglu Farrugia ruled that the House’s Ethics Committee is unable to investigate former PM Joseph Muscat over a consultancy role he had given to Konrad Mizzi because he is no longer an Member of Parliament.

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler had found that Muscat had abused of his power when he gave Mizzi the €80,000 job at the Malta Tourism Authority immediately after the resignation of the latter from a Ministerial position.

While Hyzler’s report was adopted by the same ethics committee, Government MPs argued last week that Muscat should not be sanctioned because he is no longer a Member of Parliament.

Covid-19 Update

133 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday by health authorities, identified from 3355 swab tests. This takes up the tally of active cases to 2,360. The death tally stands at 233. Yesterday’s Covid-19 agenda was dominated by the aftermath of what the Medical Association described as the forced removal of Kenneth Grech from the Covid response team. The doctors’ lobby suggested that Grech was removed for advising that schools should remain closed after the festivities, while Government insisted that his experience was urgently required in obtaining EU funds in the sector.

CDE News

