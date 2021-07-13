Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 13 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

EC concerned on ban on non-vaccinated tourists

The European Commission expressed concern that a ban on non-vaccinated travellers entering Malta could be discriminatory. Addressing the media, European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said any COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place must be “proportionate and non-discriminatory”, adding the the EU executive “has concerns that these measures could discriminate against those persons who are not fully vaccinated,” he said.

Facts point at broker role by Cutajar – Hyzler

All facts point towards MP Rosianne Cutajar acting as a broker in a multi-million Euro property deal, according to Standards commissioner George Hyzler. Testifying in Parliament, Hyzler said that wWhen weighing the facts, and looking at all of Cutajar’s actions, it led me to the conclusion, based on the preponderance of probability, that she had indeed acted as a broker, or co-broker, in this transaction. Her actions led others to believe this too,” Hyzler said. He was testifying in front of the Standards Committee, during which he gave details on his investigation. “It was she who took the buyer to the spot. It was she who called to see the progress made on the purchase”, Hyzler explained. Meanwhile, Charles Farrugia known as it-Tikka told Speaker Anglu Farrugia that he will adjust income tax returns to declare money received from a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech in what was described in media reports as an attempt to exonerate Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Parliament approves stronger role for FIAU

Parliament has unanimously approved the second reading of a bill which amends various legislation relating to the use of financial information for the prevention, the identification, investigation of the prosecution of certain criminal acts, according to the 2019 European directive. Addressing the House, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the FIAU’s budget increased from a million to 10 million euro in three years, while employees tripled from 35 to 105. FIAU presented 5,175 reports of suspicious transactions last year, when in 2017 it presented 778 reports. PN finance spokesperson, Mario de Marco, said that the Opposition would be voting in favour, adding that it is convinced that FIAU is making efforts against money laundering however, he said, but warned that the agency’s independence should be respected.

Covid-19 Update: Six new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, while for the fourth time this week, no patients recovered. 2,717 swab tests were carried out yesterday. Active cases now stand at 52.

CDE News