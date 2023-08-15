Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 15 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Alleged Drug Kingpin Acquitted of Domestic Violence Charges as Partner Requests Case Withdrawal

Jordan Azzopardi, who has been accused of being a drug kingpin, has been found not guilty of domestic violence allegations. This verdict comes after his girlfriend pleaded with the court to dismiss the charges against him. The court, guided by a previous ruling from 2019, emphasized the importance of prioritizing harmony over strict legal proceedings in cases of domestic disputes. This principle, which underscores the significance of maintaining a peaceful domestic environment, holds particular weight in the societal context of the country. Although acknowledging the gravity of the alleged crimes attributed to Azzopardi, the court highlighted that the partner’s explicit desire for the case’s discontinuation, as evidenced by her actions and court testimony, should be respected. Notably, Azzopardi and his partner continue to be in a relationship and reside together. As a result, the court absolved the 34-year-old of multiple charges brought against him. (Times of Malta)

Bernard Grech refused entry at PN Ħamrun club during feast

During the Ħamrun feast on Sunday, Bernard Grech, the leader of the Nationalist Party, encountered a refusal of entry at the party’s club. This incident resulted in an injury to a party supporter named Noel Mifsud Bonnici, with his wife asserting that he suffered a ‘severe beating’ during the altercation. Reports suggest that the situation unfolded when the barman of the band club, stationed at the entrance, advised Grech against entering due to the presence of individuals with allegiance to different political parties. According to the source, their conversation was overheard by a third party who protested against the leader’s denial of entry to the Nationalist Party’s club, deeming it inappropriate. (Maltatoday)

Crowd of 45,000 expected at Summerdaze Festival

An estimated 45,000 attendees are expected to attend the Summerdaze festival today. The festival is poised to feature a star-studded lineup of renowned international artists and bands. Among the headliners gracing the stage are the Black Eyed Peas, D-Block Europe, Farruko, Zara Larsson, and Charlie Hedges. Additionally, the excitement continues on August 18th with an equally impressive performance, spotlighting Italian DJs and artists such as Salmo, Elettra Lamborghini, Deejay Time, Albertino, Fargetta, Molella, Prezioso, Fred De Palma, Haddaway, Double You, and VidaLoca. The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and entertainment. (TVM)

