Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Lifting of measures has to be cautious: Fearne

“The lifting of COVID-19 measures needed to be gradual, cautious and well-studied”, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in Parliament on Monday afternoon. The DPM said that Malta was at a disadvantage, since it cannot see what happened in other countries, being a world leader in vaccine rollout. Fearne said the only country that was close to Malta in terms of the vaccination programme was the UK, but one could see how the Delta variant was causing problems, with a rapid rise of new cases in some areas. He was addressing the House during a parliamentary debate on the Health and Safety Authority’s financials for 2021.

“I know people are fed up, I know people want to get out of this reality, but we cannot risk losing everything when we are so close to the end,” Fearne appealed, in what was likely a reaction to criticsm from people in the entertainment, arts and culture sectors for lifting restrictions on open-air events but limiting the number of participants to 100 and gradually gowing up to 200.

Fenech Adami did not breach Yorgen Fenech’s rights – Court

A Court of Law ruled that comments by PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami has not breached Yorgen Fenech right to the presumption of innocence. The MP associated the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia to the Electrogas project. The MP had claimed that Caruana Galizia was murdered because of corruption in the Electrogas agreement. Magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled that the MP did not implicate Fenech in the murder when he had addressed the Public Accounts Committee, while at the time was grilling Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna. However the Magistrate warned the MP to be more careful before making political comments during such meetings.

Covid-19: Active cases declined to 54 as six persons recovered on Monday, with just one new positive case identified. 1,021 swab tests were carried out on Sunday. By today, it is expected that 60 per cent of the adult population will have been fully vaccinated. A total of 72 per cent have received a first vaccination dose so far.

